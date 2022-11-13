Dolphins DB Keion Crossen leaves contest with injury

The Miami Dolphins have another defensive player dealing with an injury, as cornerback and special teams ace Keion Crossen left their matchup with the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter.

The injury happened on a punt return, and Crossen immediately headed back to the locker room with trainers.

On social media, the team announced that the injury is a shoulder issue, and his return to this contest is questionable.

With Noah Igbinoghene inactive this week, Miami could be down to just Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou and Justin Bethel as the primary cornerbacks on the roster. Eric Rowe and Elijah Campbell both have some versatility to play both cornerback and safety.

