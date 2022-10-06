Dolphins DB Clayton Fejedelem designated to return

Right before the start of the season, safety and special teamer Clayton Fejedelem was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, meaning he would miss at least four weeks.

The team used his roster spot to bring in Justin Bethel, who has looked really good in his opportunities on punt coverage.

On Wednesday, Miami designated Fejedelem to return from injured reserve. He’ll have 21 days to be activated from the roster, or he’ll have to miss the remainder of the season.

As of this year, teams are only allowed to return eight players from injured reserve in a season, so this would be their first. If Fejedelem doesn’t return in the 21-day window, Miami would still have burned one of their returns.

It will be interesting to see the corresponding move if Fejedelem is activated because there’s not an open roster spot at this point.

