Dolphins’ cuts include Shaquem Griffin

Mike Florio
·1 min read
In this article:
The Dolphins have made their moves to get to 53. The moves were announced on Tuesday afternoon, the deadline for getting to the in-season roster maximum.

To get there, the Dolphins placed tackle Larnel Coleman on injured reserve. The team also released the following vested veterans: linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons, cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc, linebacker Bernardrick McKinney, tackle Adam Pankey, center Matt Skura, and center Cameron Tom.

Waived by the Dolphins were cornerback Javaris Davis, running back Gerrid Doaks, cornerback Tino Ellis, linebacker Shaquem Griffin, safety Nate Holley, linebacker Kylan Johnson, defensive tackle Benito Jones, running back Patrick Laird, defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter, receiver Kai Locksley, receiver Khalil McClain, receiver Kirk Merritt, linebacker Calvin Munson, tight end Chris Myarick, receiver Malcolm Perry, guard Durbal Queiroz Neto, defensive end Tyshun Render, running back Jordan Scarlett, quarterback Reid Sinnett, defensive end Jason Strowbridge, and fullback Carl Tucker.

Griffin, a popular fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018 given that he has made it to the NFL despite missing a hand, signed with the Dolphins in July. He spent his first three seasons in Seattle.

