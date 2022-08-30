Dolphins to cut WR River Cracraft

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to make changes to their roster, as they draw nearer to the Tuesday afternoon deadline when they need to get down to 53 players.

Miami announced that they’ve released wide receiver River Cracraft. Cracraft joined the Dolphins this offseason with some experience in Mike McDaniel’s system, and it showed.

Throughout the three preseason contests, he recorded six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. While the performance was enough to open eyes, it wasn’t enough to earn him a spot on the opening roster.

