Dolphins to cut WR River Cracraft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Masala
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • River Cracraft
    River Cracraft
    American-football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to make changes to their roster, as they draw nearer to the Tuesday afternoon deadline when they need to get down to 53 players.

Miami announced that they’ve released wide receiver River Cracraft. Cracraft joined the Dolphins this offseason with some experience in Mike McDaniel’s system, and it showed.

Throughout the three preseason contests, he recorded six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. While the performance was enough to open eyes, it wasn’t enough to earn him a spot on the opening roster.

Be sure to keep up with all of Miami’s roster moves via the cutdown tracker.

List

Winners and losers from Dolphins' preseason finale

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire

Recommended Stories