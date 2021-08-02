Dolphins cut veteran OL DJ Fluker with injury settlement

The competition for bottom of the roster spots along the offensive line in South Florida just got a little more slim. The Miami Dolphins have brought in a slew of offensive linemen this offseason; the objective being to create the most competitive environment for playing time possible. And whether it be through the draft or free agency, Miami’s work has been diligent.

But one of the team’s contenders has fallen out of the race before it ever really began. The Miami Dolphins announced this afternoon that veteran OL DJ Fluker has been released from his contract with an injury settlement.

The news comes just days after Fluker underwent a minor medical procedure in order to clean up a knee issue, landing him on the Injured Reserve list. With no foreseeable timeline to return, Fluker’s status as a depth piece along the line was compromised; and the team acted in turn by releasing him from his contract. From here, the Dolphins’ offensive line competition figures to play out between the second backup swing player and a number of young players.

The following feel like strong candidates and/or locks to make the team:

Austin Jackson Solomon Kindley Michael Deiter Robert Hunt Liam Eichenberg Jesse Davis Matt Skura

If the team carries two more players on the line to the active roster, the battle will be intense between Jermaine Eluemunor, Timon Parris and rookies Larnel Coleman and Robert Jones. Of course, a player could come out of left field to make or miss the roster. But without Fluker in the picture, Miami’s challenge to whittle down the line looks to be at least a little more elementary.