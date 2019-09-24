Dolphins cut Tank Carradine

The Dolphins will tank without Tank going forward.

Tank Carradine has been released, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

A veteran defensive end, Carradine has been on and off the Dolphins’ roster this season. He was cut at the end of training camp, then re-signed and active in Week Two, then inactive in Week Three and now off the team in Week Four.

With the open roster spot created by releasing Carradine, Miami may add a wide receiver or offensive lineman, both positions of need because of injuries.