Dolphins cut six players

The Dolphins have a league-high 14 picks in next week’s draft and they cleared some space for new arrivals on Saturday.

The Dolphins announced that they have dropped six players from the roster. The group includes linebackers Jake Carlock and Jamal Davis II; wide receivers Andy Jones and Terry Wright; cornerback Linden Stephens and defensive tackle Gerald Willis.

None of the players were regulars for the team last season. Davis played 12 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps over three games, Willis played 19 defensive snaps in two games and Stephens saw action in three games.

Jones played in 10 games for the Lions over the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but never got off the Miami practice squad last year. Carlock and Wright also spent time on the team’s practice squad.

