Dolphins cut Robert Nkemdiche

Former first-round draft pick Robert Nkemdiche is on the way out in Miami.

The Dolphins played Nkemdiche on waivers today

The Cardinals selected Nkemdiche with the 29th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, but he never realized his talent in Arizona. Throughout his football career, off-field issues have overshadowed his playing ability, and there may have been something to that in Miami as well: Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that tardiness was an issue with Nkemdiche on the Dolphins.

Nkemdiche will now be available to any team that wants to put in a waiver claim. Given how disappointing he’s been to this point in his NFL career, it won’t be surprising if Miami turns out to be his last chance.

The Dolphins also officially placed wide receiver Preston Williams on injured reserve and signed cornerback Marcus Sherels and running back De’Lance Turner.