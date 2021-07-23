Dolphins cut Nick Coe, Rex Sunahara to add Shaquem Griffin, Cre’Von LeBlanc

The Dolphins made the signings of linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc official Friday afternoon. The team announced it waived defensive end Nick Coe and long snapper Rex Sunahara to get the two veterans on the 90-player roster.

Coe spent the entire 2020 season on Miami’s practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Patriots, signing May 5, 2020.

Coe was a four-year letterman and one-year starter at Auburn, where he appeared in 36 career games with 12 starts.

Sunahara joined Miami’s practice squad on Nov. 16, 2020, and spent the rest of the season with the team. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on Aug. 1, 2020.

Sunahara was a three-year letterman at West Virginia, where he played 25 career games.

