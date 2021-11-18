Dolphins cut Jake Dolegala from practice squad, sign Sheldrick Redwine

The Dolphins made two moves Thursday morning, both involving the practice squad, as Miami released quarterback Jake Dolegala and signed safety Sheldrick Redwine.

Dolegala signed with the practice squad at the end of October after the Dolphins lost third-string quarterback Reid Sinnett to Philadelphia on waivers. During his three weeks with the team, Dolegala was never elevated to the active roster despite Tua Tagovailoa dealing with a finger injury that kept him from starting. Miami signed Jake Luton Wednesday to the practice squad, so the team will still carry three quarterbacks.

Redwine was waived Tuesday to make room for Jamal Perry, who the Dolphins signed from their own practice squad. In the safety’s three weeks with the active roster, he never saw the field and was actually forced to miss a game due to disciplinary reasons.