The troubled career of Isaiah Wilson has taken another troubling turn.

The Dolphins released Wilson today, just days after trading for him from the Titans, who gave him up for a swap of seventh-round draft picks after selecting him in the first round of last year’s draft.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Dolphins realized this week that it just wasn’t going to work with Wilson after he showed up late to take his physical, showed up late to a meeting with the team, and didn’t show up for two different workouts he said he would do at the team facility.

As a rookie with the Titans last year, Wilson played in just one game, was suspended for violating team rules, and was arrested for driving under the influence. Now two teams have given up on him in rapid succession. He may not get a third chance in the NFL.

Dolphins cut Isaiah Wilson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk