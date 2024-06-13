Advertisement

Dolphins cut Daviyon Nixon to make room for Marcus Maye

The Dolphins made the signing of safety Marcus Maye official on Thursday.

Maye had remained a free agent since the Saints cut him in March.

He signed a three year, $22.5 million contract with New Orleans as a free agent in 2022, but he missed as many games (17) as he played (17) in two seasons. That includes a three-game suspension.

To make room on the roster, the Dolphins cut defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon. Nixon signed with the Dolphins in March.

The Panthers made Nixon a fifth-round pick in 2021 after playing at Iowa. He had 15 tackles and a half-sack in 14 games over his first two seasons but was waived in December 2022. He caught on with the Seahawks for a brief period and spent all of 2023 out of the league.