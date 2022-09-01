Dolphins cut CB Mackensie Alexander from IR

The Miami Dolphins continue to make transactions to put their team in the best situation going forward.

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Dolphins have released cornerback Mackensie Alexander from injured reserve, as the two sides have reached an injury settlement.

Alexander was signed following the loss of Trill Williams in the first preseason game, but he got injured in the second and was placed on injured reserve right after.

The cornerback posted videos from a hospital bed on his Instagram story on Wednesday, but it’s unclear when those videos were taken.

With this settlement, Alexander is free to sign with any of the 31 other teams, and the Dolphins again after a predetermined period.



