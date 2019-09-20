Dolphins cut Bryan Witzmann after claiming Taco Charlton

Offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann‘s stay on the Dolphins’ roster lasted only five days.

Miami cut him after claiming defensive end Taco Charlton off waivers from the Cowboys.

Witzmann was inactive Sunday.

He has played 37 NFL games with 20 starts. He appeared in 10 games with seven starts last year for Chicago.

In two seasons with Kansas City, he played 27 games with 13 starts.

Witzmann spent this offseason and training camp with Cleveland.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston in 2014.