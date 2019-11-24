Dolphins cut Browns’ lead to 28-17

The Browns led 28-0 late in the second quarter. They lead only 28-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Miami has scored 17 unanswered points, getting Jason Sanders‘ 36-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, an 11-yard touchdown catch by Mike Gesicki and an 8-yard touchdown run by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Baker Mayfield threw a third-quarter interception, with Ryan Lewis‘ pick setting up the Dolphins across midfield.

Austin Seibert‘s missed 46-yard field goal set up the Dolphins for their second touchdown drive on the next possession.

The Dolphins gained 99 yards in the third quarter as Fitzpatrick went 6-of-14 for 62 yards. He also scrambled for 19 yards on three runs.