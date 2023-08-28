Dolphins cut 14 players, including QB James Blackman, S Keidron Smith

The Dolphins cut 14 players Monday as they worked to reach the NFL’s 53-man limit by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The only player among the group who has played a regular-season game for the Dolphins was defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, who was elevated for the 2022 finale at New England.

Quarterback James Blackman was among the eight undrafted college free agents who were cut. Blackman attended Glades Central.

Safety Keidron Smith, who attended Oxbridge Academy, also was waived.

More: From Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa to Jalen Ramsey, 25 predictions and thoughts on 2023 | Habib

Dolphins safety Keidron Smith breaks up a pass intended for Falcons tight end Parker Hesse.

The Dolphins also waived these undrafted free agents who joined them this offseason: linebacker Michell Agude, defensive end Randy Charlton, receiver Chris Coleman, linebacker Aubrey Miller, linebacker Garrett Nelson and tackle James Tunstall.

Also cut were defensive tackle Geron Christian, receiver Keke Coutee, linebacker A.J. Johnson, defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman and defensive tackle Jamal Woods.

The moves left the Dolphins with 75 players.

Around the NFL, players with previous Dolphins ties who were cut included offensive lineman Adam Pankey (Bills), offensive tackle Greg Little (Texans), running back Kenyan Drake (Colts), offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (Broncos), offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport (Giants), center Cameron Tom (Eagles), punter Michael Palardy (Commanders), punter Matt Haack (Cardinals).

Dolphins reporter Hal Habib can be reached at hhabib@pbpost.com. Follow him on social media @gunnerhal.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: James Blackman, Keidron Smith among 14 players cut by Dolphins