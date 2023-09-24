Dolphins crushing Broncos, up 35-13 at halftime

The Dolphins look like they are playing a video game today. They can do no wrong, doing whatever they want against the Broncos.

Miami has 344 yards and leads 35-13 at halftime.

The Dolphins scored on five of six first half possessions, not counting a kneel down to end the half. The only drive they didn't score on, the Dolphins went for it on fourth-and-one at their own 34 and fullback Alec Ingold was stopped for no gain.

The Dolphins defense came to the rescue, though, and the Broncos ended up punting on the ensuing possession.

Tyreek Hill has six catches for 122 yards, scoring on a 54-yard reception on the first drive. Rookie De'Von Achane has two touchdowns, scoring on an 8-yard run and a 4-yard reception on a no-look shovel pass. He has 10 carries for 74 yards. Raheem Mostert has rushed for 64 yards on seven carries, scoring on runs of 20 and 3 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa is 16-for-16 for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

Russell Wilson has completed 16 of 24 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins have lost receiver River Cracraft for the game with a shoulder injury.