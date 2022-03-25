Dolphins create cap space restructuring Byron Jones and Clayton Fejedelem

The Miami Dolphins have spent quite a bit of money since the start of the offseason between re-signing their free agents, signing others, and trading for/extending wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

With all of these moves, the Dolphins needed to re-work some of their existing contracts to give them some wiggle room.

On Friday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that Miami converted part of cornerback Byron Jones’ salary into a bonus as well as re-worked Clayton Fejedelem’s contract as well.

The conversion for Jones creates $10.694 million in cap space for the Dolphins, and Fejedelem’s re-working adds another $750,000.

According to Over the Cap, before these restructures Miami had $3.65 million remaining this season, however, that number didn’t include Terron Armstead or Sheldrick Redwine’s contracts.

List