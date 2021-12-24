Here’s how the Dolphins could become the 7th seed after Week 16

There are three weeks remaining in the regular season, and the Miami Dolphins are doing everything they can to make a playoff push. Their six wins in a row have certainly aided their efforts, but these last three games could be challenging.

Going into Week 16, the Dolphins are one of five teams with seven wins in the AFC, as the same could be said for the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns. With the Steelers having a tie, and the Raiders having the tiebreaker over Miami, the Dolphins are currently the 11th seed in the AFC.

However, there’s a way that the Dolphins could move from the 11th seed to the seventh seed after this week’s slate of games. Obviously, Miami would have to beat New Orleans on Monday night, and the following outcomes would have to happen:

Broncos def. Raiders

Chiefs def. Steelers

Bengals def. Ravens

Texans def. Chargers

At 8-7, the Dolphins would be tied with at least the Broncos, Chargers, and Ravens with Miami having the tiebreaker over all three of them. They could also be tied with the Browns if they were to win, or the Indianapolis Colts if they were to lose. Miami holds the tiebreaker over the Browns, but the Colts’ head-to-head win over Miami gives them the advantage, keeping them from the sixth seed.

It’s far from a guarantee that we see this happen, but there’s a chance.