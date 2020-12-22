Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard named Dolphins’ lone Pro Bowler

When the Miami Dolphins saw their 2019 season come to a close, the team was offered no representation in the Pro Bowl that season — finishing the year 5-11 and having what was deemed one of the worst rosters in football’s recent history doesn’t seem to inspire much in the way of Pro Bowl perception. Now, the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL are seeing yet another season wind down and this time, Miami will indeed have representation.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been named to the Pro Bowl.

The fact that Howard is the Dolphins’ only representative is a little surprising considering how well some of the other defender and specialists have shown up this season, providing the Dolphins with the kind of spark necessary to see your season record move from 5-11 to 9-5 (and counting). Howard is certainly worthy of the honor; he’s playing the best football of his career right now and has a legitimate case for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

But how does DE Emmanuel Ogbah not get in? Ogbah has been a dominant force all season long and even if the sack rate has slowed down some, Ogbah is still the Dolphins’ primary pass rusher and is fully capable of heating up the opposing tackle on any given third down. How does Jakeem Grant not get in as a returner? He continues to be one of the most dynamic return men in football. How does kicker Jason Sanders get snubbed after a tremendous season in 2017.

That’s the price you pay for the Pro Bowl — fan voting unfortunately skews the representation to unfair levels; and that is how Chiefs DE Frank Clark makes the Pro Bowl over Ogbah. Congratulations are in order to Xavien Howard for getting another notch in his belt as one of the best cornerbacks in football. This will help his cause in those arguments. But as far as no other Miami Dolphins on the roster? Maybe it’s the time of you, but “bah, hum bug” feels like the proper response.