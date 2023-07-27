Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey injures knee, carted off at training camp

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeared to sustain a left knee injury while at practice Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeared to injure his left knee, limped off the field, was tended to by trainers and left training camp on a cart Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The injury occurred toward the end of Dolphins' practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Ramsey was injured during a collision while defending wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

He was tended to for about 10 minutes before he got up and was put on the cart as his teammates walked back to the locker room.

The Dolphins did not issue an official statement on the injury.

Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro, joined the Dolphins in a March trade. The six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro was the third-highest rated cornerback in the NFL in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Dolphins traded a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and tight end Hunter Long to the Los Angeles Rams in their off-season deal to acquire Ramsey.

He is expected to team up with Dolphins defender Xavien Howard in what could be among the best cornerback tandems in the NFL.

Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Justin Bethel, Trill Williams, Nik Needham and Keion Crossen are among the other cornerbacks listed on the Dolphins' roster.

Miami will play the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason opener at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 11 in Miami Gardens.