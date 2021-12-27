Dolphins control their destiny: Breaking down AFC playoff picture ahead of Saints game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dolphins fans were treated to a late Christmas gift Sunday, as the team’s playoff chances got a major boost from the outcome of multiple games.
The team’s odds for a postseason berth increased to 18 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, after losses by the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.
More importantly, after a 1-7 start, the Dolphins are in control of their playoff destiny and can secure a playoff spot by winning their final three games. It would be a historic turnaround; no team in NFL history has made the playoffs after losing seven of their first eight games.
Here’s a look at the AFC playoff race, with playoff odds courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, as the Dolphins enter their Monday night road game against the New Orleans Saints:
1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)
Remaining schedule: at Bengals, at Broncos
Playoff odds: Clinched AFC West
2. Tennessee Titans (10-5)
Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Texans
Playoff odds: 99 percent
3. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)
Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, at Browns
Playoff odds: 79 percent
4. Buffalo Bills (9-6)
Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, vs. Jets
Playoff odds: 99 percent
5. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)
Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, at Jaguars
Playoff odds: 97 percent
6. New England Patriots (9-6)
Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins
Playoff odds: 96 percent
7. Baltimore Ravens (8-7)
Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, vs. Steelers
Playoff odds: 34 percent
8. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)
Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Raiders
Playoff odds: 36 percent
9. Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)
Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Chargers
Playoff odds: 18 percent
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)
Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens
Playoff odds: 13 percent
11. Miami Dolphins (7-7)
Remaining schedule: at Saints, at Titans, vs. Patriots
Playoff odds: 18 percent
12. Cleveland Browns (7-8)
Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Bengals
Playoff odds: 11 percent
13. Denver Broncos (7-8)
Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Chiefs
Playoff odds: 0.1 percent