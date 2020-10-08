Dolphins to continue limited attendance despite clearance from governor

The Miami Dolphins’ home games already have a more original feel to them as compared to many NFL stadiums across the country. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of the NFL is still playing in front of empty stadiums — avoiding the risk of the virus being welcomed into the stands for fans to catch in “super-spreader” events. But Miami has hosted two home games already this season against the Buffalo Bills and the Seattle Seahawks and in both games welcomed an attendance of 13,000 fans.

With Hard Rock Stadium installing a slew of new protocols and admissions procedures to avoid close contact with others, the limited attendance has seemingly helped the Dolphins walk the line between public health and public events. And, despite clearance from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the Dolphins will continue to do exactly that.

The news broke yesterday that Hard Rock Stadium had been given clearance from the governor to welcome full capacity crowds back to Miami for Dolphins games, an opportunity that the team will not be exercising at this point in time.

SLATER SCOOP: Miami Dolphins have been given clearance to go to full capacity of 65,000 fans at Hard Rock Stadium, Gov. DeSantis’ spokesperson tells me. The team, though, says their current plan of 13,000 fans remains the same for their next home game on Oct. 25. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 7, 2020





Miami’s next home game comes on October 25th against the Los Angeles Chargers. The following week the Los Angeles Rams come to town. And Miami currently plans on maintaining that 13,000 capacity despite the temptation to open up the gates and help recoup some of the revenue losses the team (and the league) are set to be facing this year — a decision that should be applauded. The Dolphins have always been a community staple and their continued work in South Florida to bring help and hope to those in the community would have been undermined with a decision to admit 65,000 fans in the current climate for a Dolphins game.

Instead, the Dolphins will continue to play ball and simultaneously do their part to make South Florida as strong of a community as possible.