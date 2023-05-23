Dolphins to continue growing fan bases in three countries outside U.S.

Last season, the NFL announced that 19 teams across the league would be granted access to 30 International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA), including 10 different countries with the goal of growing their fan bases globally.

The Miami Dolphins immediately jumped into three IHMAs in the first year, aiming their sights on the United Kingdom, Spain and Brazil.

Now, entering 2023, the Dolphins are keeping their three IHMAs while the league has expanded its efforts to 21 teams across 14 countries.

Announcing the expansion of the NFL’s Global Markets Program! 21 teams across 14 markets now have access to grow their fan bases around the world in long-term strategic effort to enable clubs to build their brands globally. pic.twitter.com/8GNbM0Ph7B — NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2023

This isn’t all Miami is doing to get their brand recognized on the international scale, as they’re also playing their Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany.

Obviously, this is great for the business side of the operation, as the Dolphins will continue to gain fans and have them spending money on gear and perhaps tickets with travel. Having more people supporting the team, players and coaches doesn’t hurt either.

