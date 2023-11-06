Are the Dolphins contenders or pretenders? | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss expectations for Miami following their 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

JASON FITZ: Miami didn't look like they belonged on the same field with the Chiefs. And this is not the Chiefs' usual team. And the Chiefs looked staggeringly better.

FRANK SCHWAB: Yeah, I mean, this is-- it's a thing with the Dolphins. It is a thing. They can beat up bad teams. They're bullies. When somebody punches him in the mouth, they can't punch back. They have not beat a team with a winning record all year.

They cannot punch up in competition. There's just something about this team. Can that change over the second half? Yes, there's a long way to go. They obviously have the talent. We know that. But at this point, this is just kind of who the Dolphins are.

They're very good if you're a nonplayoff team. If you're a good football team, they're probably going to lose. And you know what, Fitz? In the playoffs, they're probably going to play a playoff team, right? That's usually how that goes.

I don't know that the Dolphins can necessarily get it together to, all of a sudden, start beating good teams. This is a trend with them. And I will say this, look, maybe it was just a Germany thing. But this kind of epitomized the NFL to me this year.

And I don't mean to be negative. I love ball. You love ball. We love talking about it every Sunday. But I have to be honest, right? That's part of this job too.

The NFL season has been disappointing to me. It has been very underwhelming. And this game kind of summed it up for me. I got up early. I'm ready to go. Chiefs-Dolphins, Tua, Mahomes, let's get it. The Dolphins get shut out in the first half. The Chiefs gets shut out in the second half. Neither quarterback even throws for 200 yards in this game.

Maybe it's a hangover from travel. I get that. That's tough. I mean, even at the end, it's, OK, the Dolphins have the ball. We have a chance at a really cool ending, maybe over time. Tua absolutely air balls a third down throw that could have been a touchdown.

JASON FITZ: It should have been a touchdown.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

What? That was a Jimmy G. throw. I'm like, what the hell just happened there? How do you make that throw in that moment when you're Tua? If you're supposed to be an MVP candidate, you can't miss a guy wide open at the end of a game when you can win it.

FRANK SCHWAB: Yeah, absolutely. And then he drops the snap on fourth down. But as we see over and over in these games, low-scoring. Quarterback play is so far down, even the elite guys. We're going to talk about some of the guys who really shouldn't be in the NFL who started today.

We're talking about Patrick Mahomes isn't really Patrick Mahomes this year. People are talking to themselves, him being MVP. I don't see that. Tua, again, can't beat a good team. Josh Allen leads the NFL in interceptions. We're seeing just quarterback play across the board be really, really down this year. And I think it's affecting the product in the NFL.