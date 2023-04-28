Dolphins should consider moving up in the second round

After Day 1 of the 2023 NFL draft, there are a number of prospects that are still available for teams to consider in the second round.

The Miami Dolphins currently have two selections on Day, coming at No. 51 and No. 84. With needs at multiple positions, general manager Chris Grier may stick around or move down to add more picks. However, the team should consider trading up.

Miami only has four picks in this draft and six next year (2024 third forfeited due to tampering and fourth traded for Bradley Chubb), so their capital for moving up is limited. They could, however, consider trading a player along with one of their picks to move up.

For the best local South Florida news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Palm Beach Post.

If the Dolphins packaged wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. along with pick No. 51, they could move up into the 40s to attack a position of need.

Say Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence or TCU guard Steve Avila continue to fall, Miami could jump and make sure they secure their guy to upgrade over Liam Eichenberg or Durham Smythe as a starter.

Right tackle could be another position that they’re looking to upgrade because, while they said Austin Jackson is expected to be the starter, things could break differently in the draft. Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron and Ohio State’s Dawand Jones are still there and could slide in and protect Tua Tagovailoa’s backside.

The great part for the Dolphins is that there are still plenty of prospects at positions that they don’t need, so their guys could keep falling. Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr., Cam Smith and Hendon Hooker will likely push more tight ends and offensive linemen down to Miami.

Grier should be intently watching and calling to make sure that they go out and secure their future, even if that means trading away a piece like Wilson to move up and get it done.

More!

Dolphins go after TE in Touchdown Wire's second-round mock draft Top 50 prospects still available for Day 2 of 2023 NFL draft What the other 3 AFC East teams did in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire