The Dolphins’ confirmed pre-draft ’30’ invites and what to read into it

The Dolphins closely guard the identity of the non-local players that they fly into team headquarters for pre-draft visits. That’s not at all unusual in a league where teams closely guard information for competitive reasons.

But we, and others, have uncovered several of them.

Here are the confirmed players who were invited by the Dolphins for 30 visits -- they’re called ‘30’ visits because teams can bring in as many as 30 non-local draft prospects for visits -- and what to read into all of it (and keep in mind that at least one was unable to visit because of a scheduling conflict):

1. Defensive backs Callen Bullock (a Southern Cal safety), Qwantez Stiggers (a CFL cornerback), Jarrian Jones (an FSU cornerback), Chig Anusiem (a Colorado State cornerback) and Sanoussi Kane (a Purdue safety).

Bullock had nine interceptions the past three seasons and two returned for touchdowns. He’s a projected second- or third-round pick.

Jones, who picked off Tyler Van Dyke to end UM’s final drive against FSU last November, allowed just a 27 passer rating in his coverage area last season (fourth-best among FBS corners). He’s a projected mid-round pick, and his ability to line up in the slot makes him appealing.

Anusiem and Kane are considered Day 3 picks or priority free agents. Stiggers, who didn’t play high school football but stood out as a CFL rookie last year, has drawn lots of attention and could go in the middle rounds.

What to read into it: The Dolphins aren’t going to simply hand Kader Kohou the nickel corner job after a disappointing second season. Jones, a very good slot corner, is one of several nickel corners on Miami’s radar. Nik Needham and Cam Smith also will compete for that job.

The Dolphins have looked closely at several second-round safeties, knowing they need a No. 3 and a potential starter to develop behind Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland. Utah’s Cole Bishop also has drawn Miami’s interest. It won’t be surprising if a safety is one of the Dolphins’ six draft picks, and two or three likely will be added after the draft.

2. Potential first-round offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson (the Oregon center/guard) and Tyler Guyton (the Oklahoma tackle) and potential third-day pick Elijah Klein, a UTEP guard.

One thing they have in common: Exceptional pass protection skills. Powers-Johnson didn’t allow a sack (and just one hurry) in 497 pass blocking snaps last season, which is extraordinary. Guyton - who can play left and right tackle - allowed one sack in 511 career pass blocking snaps, mostly at right tackle.

A schedule conflict kept Klein from visiting; PFF rated him the best pass blocking guard in FBS in 2023.

What to read into it: Though defensive tackle and edge rusher might be a greater need, the Dolphins also are considering offensive line help at 21.

Guyton would give them a potential heir apparent to Terron Armstead, who has no guaranteed money due after 2024. So would Georgia’s Amarius Mims, another player on Miami’s radar. Whether Mims visited Miami is unknown; that has been closely guarded.

3. Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (who scored an NCAA-high 25 touchdowns in 2021 and has been timed at nearly 22 mph on some runs) and Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo, who averaged 6.1 yards per carry on 132 attempts last season.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick lists Guerendo as one of his five draft sleepers: “At 6-foot, 221 pounds, he has the skills to be a three-down back. Has game-breaking top-end speed.”

What to read into it: Though the Dolphins can return with the exact same running back room that ended last season, they’re open to finding competition for Salvon Ahmed (who’s coming off a foot injury that needs more time to mend) and Chris Brooks.

4). Kansas edge player Austin Booker.

Booker, who’s 6-4 and 240 pounds, appeared in just six games in two seasons for Minnesota before transferring to Kansas, where he blossomed last season. He had 56 tackles (including 12 for loss) and eight sacks for the Jayhawks. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein calls him a “gifted edge rusher with monster traits.”

What to read into it: Nobody should be surprised if the Dolphins take an edge rusher at 21 (FSU’s Jared Verse perhaps) or 55 to supplement Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Shaq Barrett.

The Dolphins have spent a lot of time on more than two dozen edge rushers, and I suspect Booker isn’t the only one who took a ‘30’ visit to Miami.

5). Washington receiver Jalen McMillan and Tennessee receiver RaMel Keyton.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. mocks the 6-1 McMillan 51st --- four slots before Miami picks. “He’s a dynamic slot receiver,” Kiper said.

Injuries limited McMillan a bit last season; he caught 45 passes for 559 yards (12.4 average) and five touchdowns. In 2022, he caught 79 for 1,098 (a 13.9 average) and nine TDs.

Keyton is a projected third day pick who had 66 receptions for 1204 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

What to read into it: The Dolphins want to add a highly-skilled No. 3 receiver, whether it’s at No. 21 or No. 55 or whether it’s eventually coming to terms with a pedigreed veteran (Odell Beckham Jr., Tyler Boyd, perhaps DJ Chark). But Miami has been reluctant to pay much for a No. 3 receiver, leading to an impasse with Beckham.

If Miami takes a receiver at 21, LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. and Texas’ Xavier Worthy would be in play. There are about 10 receivers - including McMillan and UF’s Ricky Pearsall - who could be in play at 55, if available.

6). Among other 30 visits: Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd and Iowa tight end Erick All.

What to read it into: The Dolphins need another highly skilled defensive tackle, and they’ve zoned in on a handful, including Boyd and LSU’s Maason Smith, who was worked out privately by Dolphins defensive line coach Austin Clark on the Tigers’ campus.

ESPN’s Field Yates has Smith going 42nd – 13 picks before Miami’s second round pick - and notes “he has the raw tools to become a disruptor as both a pass-rusher and a run-defender.”

And though Miami seems set at tight end, they’ve been spending a lot of time at the position. Mike McDaniel and tight ends coach Jon Embree spent considerable time in Austin, Texas, with Longhorns tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, who’s projected for Miami’s range at 55.

Half of the Dolphins’ maximum potential 30 visits were never identified publicly, and like many teams, the Dolphins never share or confirm 30 visitors.