Dolphins to 'comply' with investigation into Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation; not in protocol

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The NFL and NFL Players Association began their investigation Monday into the handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion evaluation during their win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion and cleared during halftime, returning to the game in the second half of Miami's 21-19 win.

“If he had a head issue, he wouldn’t have been out there,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Tagovailoa on Monday.

There is no expected timeline on how long the investigation could last, a representative from the NFLPA told USA TODAY Sports on Monday. The Dolphins, who initially said it was a head injury when he left the game, could face substantial fines if they were found to be negligent in their assessment of Tagovailoa.

“We’re happy to comply and feel fine about that whole process, really,” McDaniel said.

NFLPA INITIATIATES INVESTIGATION: Why was Tua Tagovailoa allowed to return?

CAN'T STOP THEM: 'Slim Reaper' DeVonta Smith rises above to give Eagles ideal A.J. Brown complement

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa lays on the turf during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022.

According to McDaniel, Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol as the Dolphins prepare on a short week for their Thursday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But he is dealing with a sore back and ankle.

Tagovailoa was pushed to the ground by Bills linebacker Matt Milano shortly before halftime, landing on his backside while the back of his head hit the field.

Tagovailoa got up, shook his head, and tried to jog up the field for the next play, but lost his balance and stumbled. Tagovailoa got up again to try to proceed jogging, but was stopped by two teammates before leaving the game.

Tagovailoa and McDaniel said Tagovailoa’s back tightened after the play and was the reason he stumbled – not because his head hit the ground. They said Tagovailoa initially was injured during a quarterback sneak in the first quarter.

Story continues

“My back kind of locked up on me,” Tagovailoa said after the game. “For the most part, I’m good. I passed whatever concussion protocol they had, so I’m good.”

After being met by trainers on the field, Tagovailoa walked with them into the locker room with less than two minutes remaining before halftime. Tagovailoa was not evaluated on the sidelines; the Dolphins were on the side of the field closest to the locker rooms. According to the league's protocol, a player is to be removed from the game and evaluated if he exhibits concussion symptoms. The six-step process includes a team physician and an unaffiliated neurological consultant. . .

When the second half started, Tagovailoa was on the field. He completed a pass to star receiver Tyreek Hill on his first play. He finished the game by completing 13 of 18 pass attempts for 186 yards and a touchdown.

“This is the exact reason there are protocols in place. I was very much like a lot of people when you saw it, you assumed one thing,” McDaniel said.

“But that’s also why there’s an independent neurologist that clears him. We have to clear him. And you’re talking to the player.”

McDaniel said Tagovailoa became annoyed when asked about his head on the sidelines.

“It was just one of those things where you’re not looking at it from our sphere. Everyone was so worried about trying to talk to him through the lens of, ‘Hey, is there something wrong with your head?’ And he’s like, ‘No, I’m fine,’ and he was dealing with his back,” McDaniel said.

“He knew that he was losing his balance a little bit when he was getting up. But it was a completely different source of issue from what everyone else was looking at from that prism.

“They went through the protocols and that process during the game. And it was something we wouldn’t have moved forward in the direction we did had there been any red flags,” McDaniel added.

McDaniel was non-committal regarding Tagovailoa's availability for Thursday's game.

“He was pretty sore, which we knew he was going to be,” McDaniel said of Tagovailoa.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins: No 'red flags' in Tua Tagovailoa's evaluation; probe starts