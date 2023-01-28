Dolphins have competition for Vic Fangio’s services

The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of their search for a new defensive coordinator after firing Josh Boyer and three of his positional coaches at the conclusion of the season.

So far, Miami has interviewed four candidates for the role – Kris Richard, Anthony Campanile, Sean Desai and Vic Fangio.

In recent days, Fangio’s name has also been connected to other jobs, giving the Dolphins some competition for his services.

The Carolina Panthers just hired Frank Reich to be their next head coach, replacing interim coach Steve Wilks. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that Reich would like to bring Fangio in to run the defense.

On top of that, two more coordinator jobs could open up with San Francisco 49ers’ Demeco Ryans and Philadelphia Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon up for head coaching jobs. If they were to leave, it would make sense that Fangio, an experience defensive leader, would be in play for the job they leave behind.

Fangio spent the 2022 season with the Eagles as a defensive consultant, so it wouldn’t be hard to see him sliding into a leadership position on a team that’s been one of the best in the league.

If Fangio is the Dolphins’ target, they need to make it happen fast, or they risk losing him.

