Dolphins take comfort in having Matt Moore as their backup QB

When Matt Moore was a free agent last year, he visited the Cowboys. But the Cowboys didn’t want to spend what the Dolphins were willing to — $3.5 million over two years. While it might have seemed a luxury at the time, considering Moore had appeared in only six games the previous four seasons with only 30 attempts, he proved worth every penny last season.

Ryan Tannehill’s knee injury against Arizona last season put Moore in the driver’s seat, and the Dolphins didn’t miss a beat in making the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

“He could start for a bunch of teams,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

Moore played in four games, with three starts, and completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 721 yards with eight touchdowns, three interceptions and a 105.6 passer rating. He also started the 30-12 loss to the Steelers in the postseason, completing 29 of 36 passes for 289 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

“I think I was just always ready,” Moore said.

Moore, 32, goes back to the bench with Tannehill healthy. Moore and Tannehill are good friends, and Moore is comfortable in his role.

And the Dolphins take comfort in having Moore as an insurance policy.