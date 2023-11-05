Dolphins’ comeback effort falls shorts vs. Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins, despite arriving early in Frankfurt, Germany, looked to be the jet-lagged team in their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, as they fell 21-14.

Miami’s offense struggled to move the ball consistently due to self-inflicted mistakes, including drops and unforced penalties.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished the day completing just 61.7% of his passes for 193 yards and one touchdown to Cedrick Wilson. He had some passes that he probably wished to have back, including a throw to Wilson at the end of the game.

Unfortunately, it was Tagovailoa’s top wideout, Tyreek Hill, who was struggling. He still finished the day with eight receptions for 62 yards, but he had two big drops and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Jaylen Waddle, who is usually opposite Hill, played nearly the entire game with an injury that he suffered on the second play of the game. He ended with three receptions for 42 yards.

The running game was stifled early, but they saw more success in the second half. Raheem Mostert rushed for 85 yards and one touchdown on 7.1 yards per carry.

Defensively, Miami’s defense looked poor on the first drive and essentially their final drive of the first half, but beyond that, they forced Patrick Mahomes and company to punt five times.

Mahomes finished the day completing 66% of his passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb was playing very well, as he recorded a strip sack that Zach Sieler recovered to put Miami in position to score.

Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey, playing in their first game together, looked to hold their matchups for the most part.

It was clear that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio put an effort into stopping tight end Travis Kelce, and they did so, as the All-Pro brought in just three receptions for 14 yards.

The Dolphins remain winless against teams with winning records.

