Dolphins, Colts worked out Matt Elam

Former NFL first-round pick Matt Elam recently took part in one of the eight combine-style showcases that the XFL held ahead of next year’s inaugural season, but he isn’t limiting his bid for a return to the field to the upstart league.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that Elam worked out for the Dolphins on Monday. Volin adds that Elam also worked out for the Colts recently.

The Dolphins signed cornerback Tyler Patmon on Monday, so Elam’s search for work may have to continue elsewhere.

Elam was a Ravens first-round pick in 2013 and started 26 games over his first two seasons before a calf injury kept him out for the entire 2015 season. The Ravens didn’t exercise their fifth-year option on his contract, hhe fell out of the lineup upon his return to action and has not appeared in an NFL game since 2016.