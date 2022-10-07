Dolphins coaches are happy with Jaelan Phillips play through four games

In 2021, Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips set a franchise record for sacks by a rookie (8.5), surpassing Bill Stanfill, who recorded eight in 1969.

Phillips’ second season, however, has started off a bit slow. Through four games, the former Hurricane has recorded just six tackles, two quarterback hits, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Despite the lack of production, Miami’s defensive coaches are pleased with the work that Phillips has given them to this point.

“Every down or every week, it’s going to be different,” said defensive line coach Austin Clark. “And I think what Jaelen does a good job of is buying in and really feeding on the role that’s given to him each week. In that game, that was his job. He finished a play and was able to get him a sack, so we’re definitely excited for him for that.”

Phillips told the media this offseason that he wanted to improve his play against the run, and he’s done just that. Pro Football Focus has improved his run defense grade from 44.8 last year to 59.6 in 2022.

“I mean, you guys watched the tape,” linebacker coach Ty McKenzie stated. “It’s been pretty impressive. He’s been setting the edge, he’s been using his length, knock-back on those guys. We want to set the edge in the backfield, not on the side of the defensive line of scrimmage. He’s doing a great job and he’s improving. He’s accountable and we can use him in many different ways for our defense, depending on what we got that week for our scheme.”

PFF also believes that Phillips has improved as a pass rusher, jumping from 61.3 to 70.3 with his best game of the season being the last (78.3). According to ESPN, the only players with a higher pass rush win rate on the edge than Phillips are Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons and Von Miller.

Phillips is in elite company when it comes to his success in that area, but unfortunately, pressure doesn’t always equate to sacks. However, this should balance out at some point in the season.

