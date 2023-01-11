Dolphins’ coach Patrick Surtain to leave for Florida State job

This past offseason, the Miami Dolphins brought in some former NFL players to help their defensive coaching staff, as Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison joined Josh Boyer’s crew as a defensive assistant and cornerbacks coach/pass-game specialist, respectively.

However, after just one season, ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that Surtain is leaving the team to become Florida State’s new secondary coach. He’ll replace defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson who recently became the co-defensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Surtain will likely continue coaching with Miami throughout their playoff run, which begins with a wild-card matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

