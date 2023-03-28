Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has hilarious take on Commanders’ sale

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spent three seasons in Washington under former head coach Mike Shanahan and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as a young offensive assistant.

When Washington fired Shanahan immediately after the 2013 season, McDaniel was one of the assistants that owner Dan Snyder and former team president Bruce Allen fired.

McDaniel continued to follow Kyle Shanahan in stops at Cleveland, Atlanta and San Francisco before becoming head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

At the NFL owners meetings Monday, Darren Hayes of WUSA9 caught up with McDaniel to ask him if he was surprised that Snyder was selling the Commanders.

After offering his initial thoughts on the matter, McDaniel turned his attention to the franchise’s worth.

“Wow, the organization is worth that much?” McDaniel said with amazement. “And, you know, I couldn’t get free coffee?”

Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, coached in Washington for three seasons. I asked him about his former owner, Dan Snyder, selling the Washington Commanders. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/1dvAH4I3fa — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 27, 2023

That’s an interesting new take, and the recent NFLPA survey would appear to back up McDaniel’s thoughts.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire