The Miami Dolphins started Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback in their 59-10 Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and head coach Brian Flores will go back to the 36-year-old veteran against the New England Patriots.

Flores announced after Sunday's loss that Fitzpatrick will start for Miami when it hosts the defending Super Bowl champs in Week 2.

Flores says Fitz starts next week. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 8, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fitzpatrick completed 14 of 29 pass attempts for 185 yards with one touchdown and one interception versus the Ravens. He also was sacked twice. Fitzpatrick was eventually pulled in the fourth quarter to give backup Josh Rosen some reps.

Rosen probably would have been the fans' choice to start Week 2. He's in his second NFL season and could be the franchise's quarterback of the future after it acquired him in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals during the 2019 NFL Draft.

Flores has instead opted for the experience of Fitzpatrick, and the move makes sense given the impressive talent on the Patriots defense -- a unit the Dolphins' head coach knows very well after spending several seasons on New England's defensive coaching staff before arriving in Miami.

Fitzpatrick is 2-9 with 20 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 11 career games against the Patriots.

The Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 1 matchup Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. Veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown, who reportedly agred to a one-year contract with the Pats on Saturday, is eligible to make his debut next Sunday against the Dolphins.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores reveals starting quarterback vs. Patriots in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston