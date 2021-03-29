Dolphins coach Brian Flores attends University of Miami Pro Day

The NFL draft pro day circuit is back after a reprieve this past weekend — and the Miami Dolphins are back on the grind along with it. Miami, fresh off of a trade that sent the team from No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft all the way down to No. 12 and a subsequent trade back to No. 6, presumably still has its sights set on adding a key pass-catcher to the offense with its first pick.

But the team’s presence at the University of Miami Pro Day is some cause for speculation on what the Dolphins will ultimately do with their second selection, which comes at No. 18 overall. Making the short trip to the Hurricanes facility to take in today’s festivities was none other than Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Hometown squad in the building. pic.twitter.com/HiYsmBxJGq — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) March 29, 2021

The Hurricanes program boasts several key prospects, but three pass rushers stand out the most: Gregory Rousseau, Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche. Phillips, a former 5-star recruit and freshman phenom at UCLA, was the best of the bunch and seemed to solidify his standing as a top-20 prospect in this year’s draft. And Flores saw it all up close and in person.

One of the key Pro Days that Flores attended last year was the Auburn Tigers’ event; the Dolphins showed up in full force. And the Dolphins shortly after made CB Noah Igbinoghene a first-round draft selection. Could the Dolphins repeat history and draft a Miami Hurricane after Flores’ attendance at their 2021 Pro Day? Perhaps. Their talents certainly fit the holes the Dolphins need to fill.

And each should be available at different junctures of the draft. Miami could, theoretically, land Phillips in the first round, Rousseau in the second round or Roche in the third round of this year’s draft. Should the team opt to go in that direction, today’s access will presumably be a significant part of that decision.