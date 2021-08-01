The Dolphins will be without one of their key coaches for a stretch of training camp.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Miami’s co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey has tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent home to isolate. Godsey has been vaccinated, which means he’ll be able to get back to work once he has two negative tests with at least 24 hours between them.

While Godsey is out, his fellow co-offensive coordinator, Eric Studesville, will run the offense.

Schefter also reports that with Godsey testing positive, there are Dolphins tight ends who are expected to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts.

Godsey is in his first year as the Dolphins’ co-offensive coordinator, though he has been the team’s tight ends coach since Brian Flores took over as head coach in 2019. He’s previously worked for the Patriots, Texans, and Lions in the league.

Dolphins co-OC George Godsey tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk