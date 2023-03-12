Dolphins closing in on trade with Rams for DB Jalen Ramsey

Breaking news:

Rams trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The word was out Sunday that the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams were in deep discussions about a trade that would send DB Jalen Ramsey to South Beach.

If the elite defensive back’s tweets are an indication, something could be happening sooner than later.

Ramsey started his career with the Jaguars, so if this trade happens, it would be a return to the Sunshine State.

