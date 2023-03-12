Dolphins closing in on trade with Rams for DB Jalen Ramsey

The word was out Sunday that the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams were in deep discussions about a trade that would send DB Jalen Ramsey to South Beach.

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Rams are finalizing a trade to send superstar Jalen Ramsey to the #Dolphins. Not done yet. But headed that way. pic.twitter.com/V0UdmqmyAg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2023

From Free Agency Frenzy: If Jalen Ramsey was going to be traded, the #Dolphins were his preferred location. Now, it's on the verge of happening. pic.twitter.com/KvyY63EcJQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2023

If the elite defensive back’s tweets are an indication, something could be happening sooner than later.

Can’t ever tell me prayer don’t work! 🙏🏾 Y’all have a blessed & happy Sunday! Ikno I am! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 12, 2023

God is SO AMAZING! OHMYGOD! 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 12, 2023

Ramsey started his career with the Jaguars, so if this trade happens, it would be a return to the Sunshine State.

