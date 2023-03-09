Dolphins clear cap space with Bradley Chubb restructure

The Dolphins signed edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a five-year extension after acquiring him in a trade with the Broncos last year and they’ve turned back to that contract in order to create some cap space ahead of the new league year.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured Chubb’s contract. The move creates $14.656 million in cap space.

Chubb is signed through 2027 and had a fully guaranteed salary of $19.4 million for the 2023 season before the Dolphins converted much of it into a signing bonus to spread the cap hit out over the rest of the deal.

Chubb had 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in eight regular season games for the Dolphins and he added a sack and a forced fumble in their playoff loss.

