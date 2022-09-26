Are Dolphins the class of AFC after Week 3 win vs. Bills? 'NFL Now'
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe discuss if Miami Dolphins are the class of AFC after Week 3 win vs. Bills.
Lorenzo Reyes overreacts to all the top storylines out of the AFC in Week 3 of the NFL season.
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Senior Writer Frank Schwab discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, and debate what the rest of the season looks like for the Tom Brady-led Bucs.
The Bills have another injury in their secondary. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered a fractured hand during Buffalo’s loss to Miami on Sunday. A sixth-round pick out of Villanova, Benford had started Buffalo’s first three games. He was on the field for 58 percent of the snaps in the [more]
USC's struggles against Oregon State opened the door for a new team to take over the top spot in our Pac-12 Power Rankings after Week 4.
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
The evolution of the Patriots' offense has been frustrating to start this season. To make it all worse, quarterback Mac Jones is hurt again.
Nobody -- not the referees, Matt Ryan or Chris Jones -- is saying what Jones said to draw the penalty, but it's a rare unsportsmanlike conduct.
Its blatantly obvious that the 49ers 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night was an undesirable display of football.
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, known for his "Butt Fumble" vs. the Patriots, had a funny response to the Dolphins' "Butt Punt" on Sunday.
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell expressed some remorse after delivering the hit that caused Mac Jones' ankle injury Sunday.
Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hasn't found any success through his first three games as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers played one of the ugliest games in recent memory, as they lost to the Broncos on Sunday night.
The Packers beat an undermanned Bucs team on the road on Sunday, but they have to be feeling great about these three truly meaningful things coming out of the win.
