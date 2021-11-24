The Dolphins have claimed RB Phillip Lindsay off of waivers

The Miami Dolphins have had a busy few days.

They placed Jamal Perry and Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve and signed safety Will Parks on Tuesday. Wednesday they signed Vince Biegel to their active roster from their practice squad, according to Brian Flores.

Now, according to his agent, running back Phillip Lindsay is joining the Dolphins backfield, as he was claimed by Miami through waivers.

The Texans surprisingly waived Lindsay on Tuesday in the middle of the worst season of his career, as he was averaging just 2.6 yards per carry. However, Houston has been an uninspiring place to play with issues all over, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him display more of the ability we saw during his time in Denver (4.8 yards per carry).

Miami’s running back room had consisted of Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and Patrick Laird. Gaskin and Ahmed have received the most opportunities but neither has been overly successful this season. With Ahmed having been a healthy scratch last week in favor of elevating Duke Johnson, it makes sense that the Dolphins are looking for an upgrade.

Lindsay isn’t as bad as he’s been this season, so it should be expected that he finds a decent role in the coming weeks.