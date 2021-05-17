Dolphins claim Trill Williams off waivers from Saints

The Dolphins claimed cornerback Trill Williams off waivers from the Saints.

New Orleans cut Williams with a failed physical last week but apparently hoped to re-sign him.

Instead, Williams is headed to Miami.

Williams went undrafted out of Syracuse, where he made 93 tackles, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and scored three touchdowns.

He signed with the Saints as a rookie free agent.

