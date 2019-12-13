Dolphins claim Tae Hayes off waivers from Jaguars, place Gerald Willis on IR

The Dolphins announced they claimed cornerback Tae Hayes off waivers from the Jaguars on Friday.

They placed defensive tackle Gerald Willis on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Hayes played one game for Jacksonville this season, seeing action on seven special teams snaps against Houston in Week Nine.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent, signing with Jacksonville on April 28. Hayes spent eight games on the team’s practice squad before the Jaguars promoted him to the active roster Oct. 29.

Willis played two games for the Dolphins this season and made two assisted tackles. He spent 10 games on Miami’s practice squad earlier this season.

Willis originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent, signing with Baltimore on May 3.