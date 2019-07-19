Dolphins claim Saeed Blacknall off waivers from Raiders

The Dolphins announced they claimed receiver Saeed Blacknall off waivers from the Raiders.

Blacknall, 23, has played in one career game.

He originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2018. The team waived him out of the preseason.

Blacknall, though, spent most of last season on the Raiders’ practice squad.

He signed a futures contract in January.

In his four-year college career, Blacknall made 50 catches for 979 yards and seven touchdowns in 34 games.