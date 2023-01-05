Dolphins claim OT off of waivers, place another on IR

With just one week left in the Miami Dolphins regular season, they’re continuing to make moves.

On Thursday, the team announced that they placed offensive tackle Eric Fisher on injured reserve, likely ending his season, unless Miami made the Super Bowl. To fill his spot, the Dolphins claimed offensive tackle Geron Christian off of waivers.

Christian, 26, was a third-round pick by Washington back in 2018. He spent three years with them before spending 2021 with the Houston Texans and most of 2022 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his career, he’s appeared in 48 games, starting 16.

