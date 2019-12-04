Dolphins claim Mack Hollins, sign Evan Brown off Giants’ practice squad

The Dolphins announced they were awarded receiver Mack Hollins off waivers from the Eagles. They also signed center/guard Evan Brown off the Giants’ practice squad Wednesday.

The team waived cornerback Ken Crawley with an injury designation and waived center/guard Chris Reed in corresponding moves.

Hollins has appeared in 28 NFL games with three starts with Philadelphia. He has made 26 career receptions for 351 yards and a touchdown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He missed the entire 2018 season on injured reserve.

Hollins originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2017.

Brown made his NFL debut on Nov. 10 as a member of the Giants but has spent the majority of the season on the team’s practice squad.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent, signing with the Giants on May 11, 2018. Brown was on the team’s active roster for the entire season as a rookie but did not appear in a game.

Crawley played four games with two starts for the Dolphins this season after being acquired off waivers from New Orleans on Oct. 30.

Reed played five games with one start for Miami in 2019. He joined the team as a free agent signing on March 18.