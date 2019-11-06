Dolphins claim Gary Jennings off waivers from Seahawks

The Seahawks likely knew they would lose receiver Gary Jennings when they waived the fourth-round pick on Tuesday.

The team with the top waiver claim, the Dolphins, indeed has claimed him, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The Seahawks waived Jennings four days after claiming Josh Gordon off waivers from the Patriots. Gordon’s arrival gave Seattle eight receivers on its 53-player roster, prompting the move.

Jennings was inactive for every game this season.