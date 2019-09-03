Dolphins claim former Packers linebacker off waivers

The Dolphins are setting the stage for what should be a weekly churn of the bottom of the roster, making another addition from the discard pile.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins claimed former Packers linebacker James Crawford off waivers.

Crawford made the Packers as an undrafted rookie from Illinois last year, and led them in special teams tackles.

The Dolphins claimed five players off waivers after teams purged down to 53, and they’ll likely continue to process guys as they do something that definitely is not a tracked armored vehicle.