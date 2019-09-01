Dolphins claim five players off waivers

The Dolphins are in rebuilding mode after shipping out Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and Kiko Alonso in trades over the last two days and they patched some holes in the roster with five waiver claims on Sunday.

They have claimed defensive end Trent Harris from the Patriots, linebacker Deon Lacey from the Bills, defensive end Avery Moss from the Giants, defensive back Steven Parker from the Rams and defensive back Ken Webster from the Patriots.

Harris was on New England’s practice squad when Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was on the Patriots coaching staff last season. Webster was a seventh-round pick this year, so he didn’t cross paths with his new coach in New England.

Lacey spent the 2017 offseason with the Dolphins, but landed with the Bills as a waiver claim. He appeared in every game for the Bills over the last two seasons and recorded 16 tackles.

Moss was a Giants fifth-round pick in 2017 and had 14 tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Parker signed with the Rams after going undrafted in 2018 and has never appeared in a regular season game.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that defensive tackle Adolphus Washington has been released as one of the moves needed to make space for the new arrivals.